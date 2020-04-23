Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
French Marigold Textured Wallpaper
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
French Marigold Textured Wallpaper
Need a few alternatives?
Artifact Uprising
Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar
$30.00
from
Artifact Uprising
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Peaches Removable Wallpaper
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Jacquard
Camo Tie-dye Kit
£13.75
from
Arts Van Go
BUY
Sntieecr
Tie-dye Diy Kit
£9.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Blockprint Bamboo Melamine Tumbler
$7.00
$5.25
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Floral Bouquet Diffuser
$28.00
$21.99
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
52 Lists For Calm Journal
$16.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Small Unicorn Candle
$24.00
$14.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Décor
Artifact Uprising
Walnut Desktop Photo Calendar
$30.00
from
Artifact Uprising
BUY
Homesick Candles
Thank You, Mom Candle
$29.95
from
Homesick Candles
BUY
Anthropologie
Floral Bouquet Diffuser
$28.00
$21.99
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Sweet Water Decor
Spa Day Natural Candle
$19.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted