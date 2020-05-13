JansVintageStuff

French Linen Chemise De Jour

Antique French Linen Chemise De Jour ja 8191920 Beautiful French white linen chemise de Jour, day dress. Made from fine white linen with a lovely floral embroidered slightly ruffled hem. Mother of pearl button down bodice. Would be adorable worn as a shift dress. Measures; From the top of the shoulders to the bottom edge it is 42" length, bust is 38" width, waist 36", hips 58" (roomy).