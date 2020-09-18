Hauntlook

French Fries Adult Halloween Costume

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

The Beloved Fry. This is it. The moment everyone dreads when they consume fast-food from that greasy paper bag. All the fries from the fry package are gone. Wait, there in the bottom of the bag lies the last fry, hoping it will make it to see another day. Unfortunately, it has no chance of survival. Like any normal human, the person that purchased that fast-food meal does not skip a beat while hunting down each and every salty, starchy fried slice of potato. The fry's fate is met. It is gone, but never forgotten. Fortunately, for every fry consumed, America produces what seems to be an infinite number of fries. Remind everyone of that moment at your next Halloween party in the Hauntlook french fries costume.Why You'll Love It. The Hauntlook french fries costume is the perfect option for the Halloween seasaon. Made from quality polyester material, Hauntlook costumes will last many Halloween parties. Need to clean? Simply hand wash your Hauntlook costume and set it out to dry. If you enjoy your Hauntlook experience, don't forget to use the hashtag #Hauntlook in your photos.