Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Free People
French Courtship Slip
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Sheer lace slip dress with high neckline at front and low "V"-back. Skirt portion is double layered with ruffled trimming. Hangs longer on the sides than the middle. *Please note, an additional slip is not included with this style.
Featured in 1 story
18 Under-$100 Dresses For All Your Fancy Parties
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Protagonist
Satin Midi Dress
$540.00
$270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Midi Wiggle Dress In Floral Print
$80.03
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
LOFT
Plaid Shirtdress
$79.50
from
LOFT
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Draped Chiffon Dress
$69.98
from
Mango
BUY
More from Free People
DETAILS
Free People
Yuma Woven Leather Backpack
$168.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Velvet Cecile Ankle Boot
$67.20
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Reese High-waist Tanga
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Eileen Fisher
Shift Dress
$258.00
$128.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted