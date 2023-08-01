J. Crew

French Bikini Top

$75.00 $52.50

Size & Fit Moderate coverage. Overall fit based on 180 customer reviews: slightly small Coverage scale The Goldilocks of coverage, not too little or too much. Product Details We re-imagined every single suit in our swim collection using over 60 percent recycled materials to help keep waste out of oceans and landfills. Simple but très chic, a classic french bikini top never fails. This one is crafted from a special fabric that incorporates recycled nylon. Plus, its lining is also made with a recycled polyester that is crafted from recycled plastic bottles, yarns and fabric scraps. Moderate coverage. Removable padding. 82% recycled nylon/18% elastane. 92% polyester/8% elastane Repreve® lining. Built-in UPF 50 sun protection (recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective UV protectant, in addition to SPF). Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing, as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Online only. Item BC112.