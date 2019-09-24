Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Bath & Body Works
French Baguette 3-wick Candle
$24.50
$14.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Bath & Body Works
French Baguette 3-Wick Candle
Featured in 1 story
Inside Bath & Body Works' 3-Wick Candle Sale
by
Rachel Lubitz
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cursive Candlestick
$22.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Tokyo Factory
Seven Seas Soy Candle
$18.00
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Illume
Drifting Foliage Candle
$38.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Hay
Lup Candleholder
$28.00
from
MoMA Store
BUY
More from Bath & Body Works
DETAILS
Bath & Body Works
Blueberry Maple Pancakes Single Wick Candle
$14.50
$5.95
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
DETAILS
Bath & Body Works
Leaves Single Wick Candle
$14.50
$5.95
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
DETAILS
Bath & Body Works
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Single Wick Candle
$14.50
$5.95
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
DETAILS
Bath & Body Works
Peppered Suede 3-wick Candle
$24.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
More from Décor
DETAILS
Opalhouse
Zebra Woven Rug
$149.99
$134.99
from
Target.com
BUY
DETAILS
Lulu & Georgia
Lemon Wallpaper
$225.00
$112.00
from
Lulu & Georgia
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Paddywax
Cedarwood & Moss
$22.00
$18.70
from
Paddywax
BUY
More from Beauty
Hair
Bobs, Braids, & Bangs: A Look Back At Beyoncé's
Bes...
We've lost count of the number of gifts Beyoncé has given us throughout her 20-something-year career. We've gotten an epic catalogue of Beyoncé bops for
by
aimee simeon
Shopping
Everything You Need To Know About Bluemercury's Brand New Lo...
Whether it's a punch card at your local coffee shop, or a preferred airline that you stick to in order to rack up mileage, one thing is for sure: When it
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted