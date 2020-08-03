PackIt

Freezable Classic Lunch Box

$19.99

The old-school lunchbox is getting PackIt's cool twist! PackIt's Fully Freezable Lunch Box is the only lunchbox with built-in cooling that chills food and drinks for hours. The secret is PackIt's groundbreaking technology: a freezable non-toxic gel liner is integrated into the walls of the lunch box. The design totally eliminates the need for separate ice packs or gel packs! To use, simply flatten the lunch box and place it in the freezer overnight (12 hours for optimal results). In the morning, the walls of the lunch box will be completely frozen and ready to chill. With fully frozen walls, this lunchbox keeps food cooler longer, which means you can pack healthier foods that would spoil in other lunch boxes such as: dairy, deli meats, salads, fruits and veggies. The Classic Freezable Lunch Box by PackIt easily fits an entire meal and a 12 ounce (340ml) drink. A top-load design makes this lunch box simple to pack, and its kid-friendly zipper closure locks in cold, dry air. A slim exterior zip pocket is perfect for lunchbox notes, ID cards, napkins or wipes. A buckle handle lets you clip the lunchbox onto totes, backpacks or sports bags. PackIt’s Classic Lunchbox is made from nontoxic poly canvas and has a food-safe, water-resistant lining. Like all PackIt products, the Classic Lunchbox is made from PVC-free, BPA-free, phthalate-free, formaldehyde-free and lead-free materials. Care: wipe thoroughly or hand wash the interior and spot clean exterior; allow bag to dry completely before freezing. Not machine or dishwasher safe. PackIt’s Classic Freezable Lunch Box measures 8.25 inches tall standing upright, 10 inches wide from side to side and 4.25 inches front to back/deep. When collapsed for freezing, it measures a slim 8.5 by 10 by 2.25 inches for easy storage in the freezer.