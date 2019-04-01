Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
Dr. Scholl’s

Freestep Sneaker

$69.95$39.96
At Nordstrom
A knit upper heightens the modern appeal of a comfort-focused sneaker that's ideal for everyday wear.
Featured in 2 stories
The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month
by Elizabeth Buxton
A Mother's Day Gift For Every Budget
by Emily Ruane