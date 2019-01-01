MyGift

Freestanding Modern Clear Acrylic Magazine Holder

$42.99

Keep your magazines stored, displayed, and within easy reach with this modern magazine rack. The clear acrylic material that makes up this display stand allows you to easily see the magazines stored within, and the angled panels on both the front and the back make it easy for you to reach in and retrieve the magazine that you want. Up at the top of this rack, a set of 2 carrying handles provide you with a convenient way to transport this rack from place to place. Whether you use it on your desktop to hold file folders, on a countertop to display brochures, or in a waiting room to hold magazines, this acrylic document rack is the ideal choice. **Official MyGift® product.**Approximate Dimensions (in inches): 11.75 W X 14 H X 6 D.