Modern two tone ladder design complements clean white surfaces with natural hardwood side beams. Simple and easy assembly with all hardware included 2 top shelves provide a convenient platform for books, decorations, photos, and more Spacious lower desk is perfect for desktops, laptops, homework, and creating Lower shelf and pull-out drawer provide additional storage space Solid American Maple Frame for increased durability and longevity Crisp and clean, our Freestanding Ladder Desk is a progressive approach that combines modern design with classic functionality. The two tone design balances the white center with the natural texture of solid American maple side beams to form an elegant duo. The 2 top shelves provide plenty of space to organize your workspace or showcase your photos and decor. The spacious lower desk is perfect for all things producitvity and sits atop a lower shelf and drawer. A bright and sophisticated storage solution for apartments, bedrooms, offices, and more. Made with solid wood and solid American maple beams for natural beauty and durability that can withstand constant use.