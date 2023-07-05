Samsonite

Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage With Spinners | Black | 2pc Set (carry-on/large)

$354.37 $201.30

SET INCLUDES 21" Carry On (meets carry-on size restrictions for those traveling domestically and looking to stay light) and 28" Spinner (maximize your packing power and the ideal checked bags for longer trips) 10 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: Samsonite products are rigorously tested to ensure our products meet stringent standards. This bag comes with a 10-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. RECESSED TSA combination lock provides security when checked belongings, cases expand for added packing capacity ULTRA-LIGHT, ultra strong shells withstand the rigors of modern travel FOUR MULTI-DIRECTIONAL double spinner wheels allow 360 degree upright rolling so there is no weight on your arm or shoulder The 21' bag is packed inside the 28' one for convenient shipping Freeform is leading the way towards the future of travel. Taking a new and progressive approach to luggage design, Freeform's cool, futuristic design is highlighted by a unique new shape that matches its cutting-edge features. Freeform offers more of what frequent travelers demand: lighter weight, stronger materials, increased durability, and maximum maneuverability.