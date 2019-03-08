Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Jen Hansen

Freedom Necklace

$98.00
At Jen Hansen
14kt gold vermeil necklace. All sales profits from this piece will be donated to IJM to support their efforts to end human and sex trafficking. Style NB8020G
Featured in 1 story
Our Bechdel Test Of "Feminist" Fashion Continues
by Eliza Huber