Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Nike
Free Tr8 Training Shoe
$100.00
$74.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Built for performance and agility, this ultra-lightweight training shoe features a stretchy upper bootie layered in engineered mesh for a custom, targeted fit.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Adidas
Samoa Shoes
$54.00
from
Adidas
BUY
DETAILS
Raf Simons X adidas
Trainers
$173.00
from
thecorner.com
BUY
DETAILS
Reebok
Reebok Crossfit Nano 8 Flex Weave
$130.00
from
Reebok
BUY
DETAILS
Reebok
Reebok Legacy Lifter
$200.00
from
Reebok
BUY
More from Nike
DETAILS
Nike
Air Max Dia Sneaker
$120.00
$64.97
from
Nike
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
V-love O.x. Sneaker
$100.00
$76.96
from
Nike
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
1980s Pastel Blue Recognition Sneaker
$70.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Nike
Free Tr 8 Premium Training Shoe
$100.00
$49.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Breathe Trainer
$80.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Rise
$100.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Under Armour
Ua Hovr™ Apex
$140.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Sneaker
$49.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted