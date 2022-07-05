Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Melissa
Free Platform Flip Flop
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
More from Melissa
Melissa
Wave + Salinas Sandals
BUY
$39.50
$79.00
Shopbop
Melissa
Free Platform
BUY
$144.95
The Iconic
Melissa
Free Platform Flip Flop
BUY
$85.00
Nordstrom
Melissa
Melissa Essential Platform
BUY
$150.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted