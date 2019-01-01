Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
All the Velvet Dresses, Tops, and Pants You Need
Free People
Free People True Lovin' Velvet One Piece Jumpsuit In Black
$168.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Self: 75% viscose , 25% nylonLining: 100% rayon. H... (visit site URLs for full description)
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
R13
Long Silk Slip Dress
$695.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Callipygian
Polka-dot Crepe Maxi Dress
$295.00
$118.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Short Polka Dot Dress
$55.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Sister Jane
Midi Dress With Peplum Hem In Contrast Star Print
$119.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Free People
DETAILS
Free People
Seamless Rib Bike Short
$20.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
High-rise Econyl® Legging
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Bora Bora Flat
$75.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Leather Obi Belt
$78.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mr. Larkin
Nadine Dress
$340.00
from
Mr. Larkin
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Button Front Puff Sleeve Dress
$89.95
$71.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted