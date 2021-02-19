Variety

Free National Lash Day Sampler #2

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Free National Lash Day Sampler #2 with $70 purchase. One per customer. Offer valid 2/19/2021 through 02/21/2021, or while quantities last. Add the gift to your basket. A retail of $70 will show in your basket. Continue shopping and when $70 or more in merchandise is added to your basket your gift will turn to free. Failure to add $70 of merchandise to your basket will result in $70 charge. Gift includes: Tarte Sugar Rush Smoothie Mascara deluxe sample (0.067) Smashbox Super Fan Mascara deluxe sample Nars Climax Mascara deluxe sample (0.005 oz) E.L.F. Lash It Loud Volumizing Mascara mini (0.158 oz) Morphe Make It Big Volumizing Mascara mini (0.19 oz) Eyelure Definition Eyelashes No. 126 (1 pr) Glamnetic Liquid Magnetic Eyeliner in Black deluxe sample (0.27 oz) Glamnetic Vixen Lashes sample (1 pr) Ardell Lash Faux Mink Wispies (2 pr) Not available in ULTA stores. Cannot be redeemed for cash, exchanged or applied to previous purchases. Merchandise excludes shipping and handling charges, gift card, sales tax and gift wrap. Samples may vary.