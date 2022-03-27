FP Movement

At Free People

Style No. 61927406; Color Code: 010 Step up your workout-wear in this so fun, ruched active tank featured in a fitted silhouette with a so bold open back. High neckline String back details Stretch fit FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 29.5 in Length: 17.5 in