A beautiful deck of cards that brings the full spectrum of color into play. Rainbow hues-Add an extra element of fun to your card games with these rainbow color sequenced premium playing cards by the Brooklyn-based design duo Fredericks & Mae. An ideal gift for color lovers of all ages-From the aspiring card shark in the family to the more design-oriented. Sturdy keepsake box-These one-of-a kind playing cards stay safe in a sturdy keepsake box with foil stamping and a mini-booklet with interesting history and lore of card decks, game instruction, and information about the artists. Fredericks & Mae Playing Cards are indispensable companions to Fredericks & Mae Paper Games: Dots & Boxes - Hex - Hedron - Nim - Tic-Tac-Toe Industry Reviews Imagine the joy you'll get from not just laying down a winning hand but also doing it in the correct ROYGBIV order. This rainbow-hued deck of playing cards from Brooklyn design team Fredericks Mae will brighten up any game of hearts, and the unique color scheme makes for entirely new games too. - Wired magazine Great for kids or adults, the cards in this Fredericks and Mae deck span every color of the rainbow and feature a unique layout on each face. But their gray backs betray nothing, so only you can delight in the colors of the cards you hold. - Wirecutter