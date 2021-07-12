Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Sunglasses & Eyewear
Lexxola
Freddy Yellow Sunglasses
$355.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lexxola
Premium-build quality Ergonomic design for enhanced comfort 100% Recycled packaging Be part of something bigger
Need a few alternatives?
Lexxola
Freddy Yellow Sunglasses
BUY
$355.00
Lexxola
Anna Sui
Scalloped Frame Sunglasses
BUY
£128.00
Free People
Poppy Lissiman
Halifax - Blue Gradient
BUY
£114.00
Poppy Lissiman
Urban Outfitters
Uo Butterfly Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses
BUY
£7.00
£18.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Lexxola
Lexxola
Damien
BUY
£190.00
Lexxola
Lexxola
August / Black / Blue
BUY
£190.00
Lexxola
Lexxola
Freddy / Tortoise / Yellow
BUY
£220.00
Lexxola
More from Sunglasses & Eyewear
Lexxola
Freddy Yellow Sunglasses
BUY
$355.00
Lexxola
Anna Sui
Scalloped Frame Sunglasses
BUY
£128.00
Free People
Poppy Lissiman
Halifax - Blue Gradient
BUY
£114.00
Poppy Lissiman
Urban Outfitters
Uo Butterfly Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses
BUY
£7.00
£18.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted