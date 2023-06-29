Safavieh

Freddy 2-drawer Storage Bench

$324.00 $151.67

Buy Now Review It

100% Canvas Perfect for a hallway, den, living room, bedroom or anywhere in your home that you want to add a fresh accent For over 100 years, Safavieh has been crafting products of the highest quality and unmatched style Crafted of pine wood and upholstered in linen Material: Wood Country of Origin: China Sit back and relax. This pretty storage bench with vintage grey pine frame and linen upholstered seat is perfect for changing shoes in entry hall, and its woven baskets can hold towels and other necessities in a master bath. A versatile piece in any room.