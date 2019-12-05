Fred & Friends

Fred Narwhal Pushpins

$8.56

Buy Now Review It

Take a stab at organization with this sweet fleet of narwhal pushpins! The narwhals tusk acts at the pin to create a cute and amusing addition to your corkboard. Perfect for bulletin boards, hanging pictures, marking maps and more. PUSHFINS are sure to brighten up bulletin boards, classrooms, offices, and home organization areas. Their cute and effective narwhal design is much more exciting than general bulk office supplies. Each PUSHFIN measures 1.25" wide from the tip of the tack to the bottom of the fin. 20 pushpins are packed in a reuseable box.PUSHFINS are made of sturdy, durable ABS plastic and stainless steel. The pushpins are reuseable and built for long-term use.