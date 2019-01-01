Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Attico
Frayed Robe Jacket
$767.00
$536.84
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Pink viscose frayed robe jacket from Attico.
Featured in 1 story
Robes: Not Just For Around The House
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Rejina Pyo
Nicole Linen Taffy Jacket
$745.39
from
Rejina Pyo
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Wool-blend Coat
$245.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Brogger
Gurli Floral Blazer
$450.00
from
Brogger
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Boucle Long Coat
$208.50
from
Tibi
BUY
More from Attico
DETAILS
Attico
Mini Feather-embellished Sequined Pouch
$755.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Bicolor Crepe And Satin Enverse Wrap Dress
$1385.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Velvet Robe Dress
£879.00
£527.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Attico
Sequin & Velvet Midi Robe Dress
$2390.00
$1075.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
More from Outerwear
DETAILS
Maje
Floral Windbreaker
$445.00
$311.50
from
Maje
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Belted Trench Coat
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Sequin Lucky Fringe Cape
$170.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
We Are Leone
Floral-print Silk Crepe De Chine Robe
$540.00
$270.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted