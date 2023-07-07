MOTHER

Frayed High Waist Flare Jeans

$258.00 $169.99

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Half zip up, half pullover, fully the best sweatshirt you ever did meet. Yes, because it’s made with a super soft blend of recycled and organic cotton, but also because it has an easy fit, drop shoulder, and structured look so you can get away with wearing it just about anywhere — movie nights, grocery stores, last minute Zooms you promised you’d “hop on” to... Made from 50% Texloop™ RCOT™ Primo Recycled Cotton and 50% organic cotton 100% biodegradable fabric Designed with a drop shoulder and half zip collar Made to hit at high hip To take care of it, machine wash cold and lay flat to dry. Please note colors may bleed at first, so always wash with like colors in cold water.