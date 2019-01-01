Franklin Sports

Franklin Sports Table Tennis To-go

$21.99 $16.50

Buy Now Review It

Love table tennis but hate the hassle of setting up the table, unwinding the net and trying to find the paddles and balls? Now you can play ping-pong anytime, anywhere—all you need is a table! The versatile ping-pong set makes it easy to play on-the-go or at home. With a retractable and expandable net, balls, and paddles, you’ll have everything for an evening of fun and games! The net can stretch or retract to fit many different sizes of table, while the included mesh bag makes it easy to carry your ping-pong balls and paddles. No more lost equipment! Create a new family tradition! After-dinner ping-pong? Tuesday night coffee table tennis? The only limit is your imagination! Makes a great gift for all ages! Order now and let the games begin!