DHP

Franklin Mid Century Daybed, Mid-century Modern Design

$199.12

Buy Now Review It

The 1950s had a style all its own, and now you can bring the mid-century look home with the Franklin daybed from DHP. The straight lines, slim wooden feet and grey linen upholstery hark back to the days when casual style and bold statements ruled the decade. This daybed is perfect for lounging around, chatting with friends or studying during the day. Then at night, it becomes the perfect extra guest bed or teen bed—with its slim form making it ideal for even the smallest spaces, from dens to living rooms and every room in between. The wood slat base allows for ideal air circulation to keep your mattress fresher for longer and provide the ultimate in support. No box spring or foundation needed! Just top with a comfortable twin mattress. The Franklin daybed will become your favourite place to sit around comfortably or drift off for a great night’s sleep.