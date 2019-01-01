Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Flynn
Frankie Tote
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Featured in 1 story
16 Bags That Will Save Your Commute
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Clare V.
Drawstring Tote
$595.00
from
Clare V
BUY
DETAILS
EveryOutfitOnSATC
I Couldn't Help But Wonder Tote
$28.00
from
EveryOutfitOnSATC
BUY
DETAILS
Mansur Gavriel
Small Tote Calf Coated
$625.00
from
Mansur Gavriel
BUY
DETAILS
Sensi Studio
Woven Bucket Tote
$195.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Flynn
DETAILS
Flynn
Buckley Small Pouch
$75.00
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Totes
DETAILS
Nisolo
Canvas Tote
$78.00
from
Nisolo
BUY
DETAILS
State
Rodgers Lunch Box
$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Adidas
Adidas Unisex Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag
$19.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Baggu
Baggu Standard Reusable Shopping Bag
$10.00
from
Amazon
BUY
