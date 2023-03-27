BDG

Frankie Patchwork Denim Jacket

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 81483745; Color Code: 092 Denim jacket from BDG with patchwork denim panels throughout. Cut in a relaxed fit with a pointed collar and a button placket at the front. Complete with buttoned breast pockets. Urban Outfitters exclusive. Features - Patchwork BDG denim jacket - Easy fit - Button closure - Side pockets - UO exclusive . Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Light Blue is 5'8" and wearing size Small BDG Giving classics an original twist, BDG is UO's exclusive collection of denim and elevated basics. From high-waisted jeans, ripped jeans and cargo jeans to oversized denim jackets, the staples you'll keep reaching for are waiting for you here.