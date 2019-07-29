Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Delfi Collective

Frankie Cotton Dress

$480.00$269.00
At Delfi Collective
Frankie Midi Knot Dress features a sheath silhouette with a v neckline, thin straps and front slit. Fully lined 100% COTTON MADE IN LOS ANGELES
Featured in 1 story
8 Instagram Brands To Shop Right Now
by Eliza Huber