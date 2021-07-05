Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Nude Lucy
Frankie Boyfriend Tee
$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
White cotton t-shirt
Need a few alternatives?
Arnsdorf
Organic Fitted Rib Tee
BUY
$129.00
Well Made Clothes
Uniqlo
Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$14.90
Uniqlo
RE/DONE
'90s Relaxed Long High-rise Straight-leg Jeans
BUY
$219.00
$431.00
Well Made Clothes
Nude Lucy
Frankie Boyfriend Tee
BUY
$29.95
The Iconic
More from Tops
Arnsdorf
Organic Fitted Rib Tee
BUY
$129.00
Well Made Clothes
Uniqlo
Supima Cotton Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-shirt
BUY
$14.90
Uniqlo
RE/DONE
'90s Relaxed Long High-rise Straight-leg Jeans
BUY
$219.00
$431.00
Well Made Clothes
Nude Lucy
Frankie Boyfriend Tee
BUY
$29.95
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted