AllSaints
Frankie 3-in-1 Leather Crossbody Bag
£159.00
At AllSaints
Want a bag that does it all? The Frankie is 3-in-1. Crossbody, belt bag or clutch - the choice is yours. It's been crafted from leather with an adjustable strap and our signature metal hardware. Lock closure Adjustable strap Wear it your way: crossbody, shoulder, clutch or as a belt Fits the largest iPhone model Interior card pocket Signature metal hardware Lined