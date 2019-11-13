Universal Music Group

Frank Sinatra – Ultimate Sinatra

Disc One/Side One1. All Or Nothing At All2. I'll Never Smile Again3. Saturday Night (Is The Lonliest Night Of The Week)4. Nancy (With The Laughing Face)5. I've Got The World On A String6. Young At Heart7. In The Wee Small Hours Of The MorningDisc One/Side Two1. Learnin' The Blues2. Love And Marriage3. I've Got You Under My Skin4. Witchcraft5. All The WayDisc Two/Side One1. Come Fly With Me2. One For My Baby (And One More For The Road)3. The Way You Look Tonight4. My Kind Of Town5. Fly Me To The Moon6. It Was A Very Good YearDisc Two/Side Two1. Strangers In The Night2. Summer Wind3. That's Life4. My Way5. Theme From New York, New York6. Put Your Dreams Away