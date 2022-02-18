Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
CB2
Frank Pasta Bowl
$5.95
Buy Now
Review It
At CB2
Availability of Frank Pasta Bowl Ship In stock and ready to ship. FREE CURBSIDE PICKUP AT STORE
Need a few alternatives?
Bico
Tunisian Ceramic 35oz Dinner Bowls, Set Of 4
BUY
$35.99
Amazon
Sweese
Porcelain Pasta Bowls 22 Oz (set Of 6)
BUY
$45.99
Amazon
JDZTC
Ceramic Pasta Bowls Set Of 6
BUY
$36.99
Amazon
10 Strawberry Street
Simply White 36 Oz Pasta/dinner Bowl, Set Of 6
BUY
$19.98
$29.99
Walmart
More from CB2
CB2
Frank Pasta Bowl
BUY
$5.95
CB2
CB2
Skylar Organic Cotton Waffle Bathrobe
BUY
$49.95
CB2
CB2
Aaron Silver Footed Planter
BUY
C$44.95
CB2
CB2
Pentagrid Blockprint Bath Robe
BUY
$39.97
$89.95
CB2
More from Kitchen
Bico
Tunisian Ceramic 35oz Dinner Bowls, Set Of 4
BUY
$35.99
Amazon
Sweese
Porcelain Pasta Bowls 22 Oz (set Of 6)
BUY
$45.99
Amazon
JDZTC
Ceramic Pasta Bowls Set Of 6
BUY
$36.99
Amazon
10 Strawberry Street
Simply White 36 Oz Pasta/dinner Bowl, Set Of 6
BUY
$19.98
$29.99
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted