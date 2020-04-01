Galison

Frank Lloyd Wright Saguaro Forms & Cactus Flowers Gold Foil Puzzle, 1,000 Pieces

$24.35

Buy Now Review It

1,000-PIECE PUZZLE: A fun challenge for adults and families, the 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle features Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Saguaro Forms and Cactus Flowers artwork. The bright, colorful and eye-catching finished puzzle measures 20” x 27”. FOIL-STAMPED: The gold foil-stamped puzzle pieces help the famed architect’s design shine and guides you through this puzzle bringing joy and relaxation to amateur and pro puzzlers alike. STURDY STORAGE BOX: The attractive and sturdy 8.25” x 11.25” x 2” foil-stamped storage box is an ideal place to keep pieces safe, together, and free from damage. Also makes a great gift for a fan of puzzles, art, architecture, or Frank Lloyd Wright! PUZZLE ARTWORK: Originally designed as a magazine cover, Saguaro Forms and Cactus Flowers is one of iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s most popular designs. The box includes an insert with information about Wright and his amazing artwork. BRINGING ART INTO EVERYDAY LIFE: For over 40 years, Galison has worked to bring art into everyday life with award-winning collections of stationery and gift products with a focus on collaborating with new artists and illustrators. Lovers of art, architecture and challenging puzzles will be excited about this Galison 1,000-Piece Frank Lloyd Wright Saguaro Forms and Cactus Flowers Gold Foil Puzzle. Bringing a new flavor to an iconic piece of art, the gold foil-stamped puzzle pieces help the famed architect’s design shine and guides you through this puzzle. The shapes, patterns and colors will bring joy and relaxation to amateur and pro puzzlers alike. The bright, colorful and eye-catching finished jigsaw puzzle measures 20” x 27”. The attractive and sturdy 8.25” x 11.25” x 2” foil-stamped storage box is an ideal place to keep pieces safe, together, and free from damage. Also makes a great gift! For over 40 years, Galison has worked to bring art into everyday life with award-winning collections of stationery and gift products with a focus on collaborating with new artists and illustrators. Originally desig