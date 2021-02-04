Galison

Frank Lloyd Wright Fallingwater 2-sided 500 Piece Puzzle

500-PIECE PUZZLE: A fun challenge for adults and families the double-sided 500-piece puzzle features Frank Lloyd Wright’s famous Fallingwater house. The impressive finished puzzle measures 24” x 18” so doesn’t require much space to put together. DOUBLE-SIDED: With a beautiful picture of the home's exterior on one side and an aerial blueprint of the grounds on the other, you get two puzzles in one. Thoughtfully designed, one side of the puzzle is matte and the other is glossy for easy sorting. STURDY STORAGE BOX: The attractive and sturdy 11. 5” x 8. 5” x 2” storage box is an ideal place to keep pieces safe, together, and free from damage. Also makes a great gift! PHOTO ART: Built in 1935, Fallingwater remains one of the most unique houses in the world built by Frank Lloyd Wright, one of the most iconic architects of all time. The box includes an insert with information about Wright and this amazing structure. BRINGING ART INTO EVERYDAY LIFE: For over 40 years, Galison has worked to bring art into everyday life with award-winning collections of stationery and gift products with a focus on collaborating with new artists and illustrators. This double-sided, 500 piece puzzle from Galison features Frank Lloyd Wright's famous Falling Water House. A beautiful picture of the home's exterior on one side and an aerial blueprint of the grounds on the other make for double the puzzling! One side is matte and the other is glossy for easy sorting. - Package: 11.5 x 8 x 2" - 500 double-sided pieces, one side glossy and one side matte - Complete puzzle: 24 x 18" - Includes insert with information about the artist and image