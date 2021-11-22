Frank Body

Frank Body Buff Love Kit

Meet my limited edition Buff Love Kit: mini versions of my newest mess-free scrub Buff teamed up with my best-selling Original Coffee Scrub. Buff is a creamy, dreamy whipped scrub that will leave you smooth all over. Made with skin loving ingredients, shea butter, quartz and marshmallow root extract for skin as sweet as your favourite marshmallowy treat. My Original Coffee Scrub needs no introduction, but I’ll give it one anyway: it’s my classic caffeinated scrub for soft, perky skin. Fun size for gifting, perfect for travel. Together, they’re transforming your shower into the best part of your week.