Violette_Fr
Frange Puff
$34.00
Created as a fusion of her Parisian lifestyle with her fast-paced NYC life, Violette reinvented the traditional dry shampoo: an on-the-go dry shampoo product with a built-in brush to create an effortless hair look anywhere, anytime. The unique design of Frange Puff features a removable, washable brush and a refillable powder base. The first of its kind, this construction encourages customers to give their product multiple lives.