Violette_Fr

Frange Puff

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violette_Fr

Created as a fusion of her Parisian lifestyle with her fast-paced NYC life, Violette reinvented the traditional dry shampoo: an on-the-go dry shampoo product with a built-in brush to create an effortless hair look anywhere, anytime. The unique design of Frange Puff features a removable, washable brush and a refillable powder base. The first of its kind, this construction encourages customers to give their product multiple lives.