Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Franco Sarto
Franco Tinsley Mary Jane Flat
$115.00
$96.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Franco Sarto
Need a few alternatives?
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina
BUY
$395.00
Mansur Gavriel
Franco Sarto
Franco Tinsley Mary Jane Flat
BUY
$96.99
$115.00
Franco Sarto
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
Steve Madden
Graya Red Patent Flats
BUY
$119.95
Steve Madden
More from Franco Sarto
Franco Sarto
Flexa Fabiene Bootie
BUY
$200.00
Nordstrom
Franco Sarto
Katherine Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
BUY
$81.10
$159.00
Amazon
Franco Sarto
Carolynn Lug Sole Loafer
BUY
$79.95
$170.00
Amazon
Franco Sarto
Balin Lug Sole Loafers
BUY
$77.00
$110.00
Macy's
More from Flats
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina
BUY
$395.00
Mansur Gavriel
Franco Sarto
Franco Tinsley Mary Jane Flat
BUY
$96.99
$115.00
Franco Sarto
Reformation
Melissa Mary Jane Flat
BUY
$268.00
Reformation
Steve Madden
Graya Red Patent Flats
BUY
$119.95
Steve Madden
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted