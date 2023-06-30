Franco Sarto

Women’s Balin Lug Sole Chunky Loafer

$99.00 $54.48

Buy Now Review It

100% Synthetic Imported Synthetic sole Heel measures approximately 1.5" Classic women's loafers with 1.5 inch platform heel with chunky lug sole Slip-on fit for easy on/off and all day comfort Extra cushioning with a cupped footbed and flexible fit for all-day wear Luxe lug sole loafers. These casual womens shoes are coveted for craft, comfort, and chic style. Crinkle patent upper, fabric, or leather upper partially made from recycled materials. Partially recycled linings with soft + eco-conscious comfort. Slip on fit for easy on/off. Round toe. Penny keeper strap. 1.5 inch heel with 1.25 inch platform lug sole loafers for women.