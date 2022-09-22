Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Faithfull the Brand
Francesca Midi Dress
$309.00
$185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Undone
More from Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand
Striped Crocheted Cotton Bucket Hat
BUY
$89.00
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Ottavio Linen Trousers
BUY
£219.00
Anthropologie
Faithfull the Brand
Desitha Top
BUY
£139.00
Anthropologie
Faithfull the Brand
Venezia Shirred Pintucked Linen Mini Dress
BUY
$239.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted