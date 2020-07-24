Hesper Fox

Francesca Green Silk Camisole

£115.00 £69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hesper Fox

The 100% silk Francesca camisole in our seasonal indigo blue has straps adjustable with gold adjusters, a V neckline and an elegant shaped V back. Style Notes Wear the Francesca as a luxury silk sleepwear set with the coordinating Gigi shorts, or with the matching indigo Dietrich silk PJ trousers. Add your Francesca silk camisole to your holiday packing list - pair it with crisp, wide-legged white tailoring for a classic summer vacation look. ** Please note that sales of all sale items (those stated to be reduced in price) are final. No refund, exchange or credit notes will offered against sale items and merchandise is sold as is.