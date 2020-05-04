Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Tarte
Frameworker Brow Pomade
$17.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A pomade that instantly outlines, defines, and fills in brows, plus it stays put for up to 24-hours.
Need a few alternatives?
L'Oreal Paris
Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil
C$11.99
C$10.96
from
Amazon
BUY
L'Oreal Paris
Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil
$6.79
from
Amazon
BUY
Benefit Cosmetics
Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra Fine Shape & Define
C$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Thrive Causemetics
Instant Brow Fix Semi-permanent Eyebrow Gel™
$24.00
from
Thrive Causemetics
BUY
More from Tarte
Tarte
Tarte Frameworker Brow Pomade
C$17.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Tarte
Hydrocealer Concealer & Blending Sponge
$24.00
from
QVC
BUY
Tarte
12 Hour Blush In Blissful
$29.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tarte
Face Tape In 60n Mahogany
$39.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
Kat Von D
Kat Von D Ink Liner
C$21.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Too Faced
Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper
$15.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Urban Decay
Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette
$29.00
$24.50
from
Macy's
BUY
Westman Atelier
Super Loaded Tinted Highlight
$75.00
from
Credo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted