AllModern
Framed Painting Print On Canvas In Yellow
$203.00$106.00
At AllModern
Add a sunny pop of color to your room with this piece of wall art. Showcasing broad yellow brushstrokes on a white canvas in an abstract shape, this piece is sure to brighten up your space. Crafted in the USA, this piece is made with 100% cotton artist-grade canvas and is professionally hand-stretched in the gallery wrap method. Fade-resistant archival inks guarantee perfect color reproduction that remains vibrant even when exposed to strong light. And it arrives in a silver floater frame for a touch of embellishment.