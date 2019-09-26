Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Minted
Framed Foil-pressed Custom Quote
$150.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Minted
Your favorite quote or statement beautifully foil-pressed onto a rich navy paper. The perfect momento to display in your home or give as a gift!
Need a few alternatives?
Woodland Papercuts
Papercut Ketubah
$625.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Minted
Custom Timeline Photo
$97.00
from
Minted
BUY
EMSAY Studio
Concrete Skull Bookends
$27.47
from
Etsy
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Moon Banner
£15.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Minted
Minted
Custom Timeline Photo
$97.00
from
Minted
BUY
Minted
Desert Oasis Wall Art
$100.00
from
Minted
BUY
Minted
Your Vows As A Foil Art Print
$115.00
from
Minted
BUY
Minted
Modern Couple Personalized Stationary (25-ct)
$50.00
from
Minted
BUY
More from Décor
D.S. & Durga
Portable Fireplace Scented Candle
$65.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Sunnylife
Tall Cactus Candle
$18.00
$12.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Threshold
Square Woven Plaid Pillow
$19.99
$17.99
from
Target
BUY
Otherland
Chandelier
$36.00
from
Otherland
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted