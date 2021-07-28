Nest

What it is: This fabric refresher gives your clothing the crisp smell of freshly laundered linen. The Linen Specialty Collection captures the beauty and delicacy of the fragrance collection. Inspired by artisanal glass made on the island of Murano, Italy, the vessel's handcrafted patterns and intricate designs became the perfect backdrop for the collection. Each product in the collection is embellished with an original floral design. Fragrance story: A crisp linen accord is combined with apple blossom and white orchid to create the aroma of freshly laundered linens infused with the essence of a summer breeze.