Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Kristen Ess
Fragrance Free Detangling Tonic
C$13.99
Buy Now
Review It
At well.ca
Need a few alternatives?
Pantene
Nutrient Blends Miracle Moisture Boost Hair Treatment
C$8.96
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
$11.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Redken
Clean Maniac Clean-touch Shampoo
£16.50
£13.00
from
Zest Beauty
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
C$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kristen Ess
Kristen Ess
Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint
£13.00
from
Boots
BUY
Kristen Ess
Kristin Ess Strand Healing Reconstructive Moisture Mask
£17.00
from
Boots
BUY
Kristen Ess
Kristin Ess Weightless Shine Leave-in Conditioner
£11.00
from
Boots
BUY
Kristen Ess
Kristin Ess Anytime Anywhere Recovery Balm
$14.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Hair Care
Pantene
Nutrient Blends Miracle Moisture Boost Hair Treatment
C$8.96
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
YoulerTex
Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap, 2 Pack
$11.96
from
Amazon
BUY
Redken
Clean Maniac Clean-touch Shampoo
£16.50
£13.00
from
Zest Beauty
BUY
promoted
Batiste
Beautifully Brunette
C$7.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted