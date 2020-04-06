Kristin Ess

Fragrance Free Daily Cleansing Shampoo

Just like The One Signature Shampoo, this formula cleanses without stripping, restores shine and adds volume but this formula contains zero fragrance. I know fragrance is subjective and I always want to provide something for everyone, so here it is! How to:1. Depending on the thickness of your hair, squeeze a dime, quarter or silver dollar-sized amount of shampoo into your palm.2. Apply to wet hair, massaging into the scalp to create a rich lather.3. Rise thoroughly and repeat if necessary.Tip: If my hair is extra oily or has a lot of product in it, I like to shampoo twice.cruelty free | color + keratin safe | veganfree of added fragrance, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones + gluten