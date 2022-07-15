Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Fragrance Discovery Set For Her

$275.00 $220.00

What it is: A travel-size collection of fragrances that invites you to discover the Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris range of expression. Set includes: - Aqua Universalis Cologne forte Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz.): a citrus scent with notes of Italian bergamot oil, Bulgarian rose oil, white flowers accord and white musk accord. - Aqua Celestia Cologne forte Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz.): a citrus eau de parfum with notes of Italian bergamot oil, blackcurrant bud absolue, Egyptian jasmine absolue, French mimosa absolue and fruity musky accord. - Aqua Vitae Cologne forte Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz.): a citrus scent of Italian bergamot oil, Italian mandarin oil, solar floral accord and sensual musky accord. - Amyris Femme Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz.): a fruity, floral scent with notes of lemon blossom, pear accord, sweet pea accord, iris oil from Florence, amyris oil from the Caribbean and musky amber accord. - Gentle Fluidity Gold Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz.): a fresh scent with notes of juniper berries, nutmeg, coriander, musk, ambery woods and vanilla. - Oud Satin Mood Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz.): an eau de parfum with notes of violet accord, damascena rose essence from Bulgaria, rose absolute from Turkey, natural oud from Laos, Benzoin from Siam, amber and vanilla accord. - Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum (0.37 oz.): a luminous and sophisticated scent with notes of jasmine, saffron, cedarwood and ambergris. - Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait de Parfum (0.37 oz.): an extrait de parfum filled with the strength and radiance of Baccarat Rouge 540's amber and woody floral aura.