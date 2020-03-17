Niod

Fractionated Eye Contour Concentrate

Fibroblast Drone Perhaps a most advanced skin technology available, this suspension contains extraordinary capsules that secure a pro-HA peptide within a polymer core that is surrounded by a Heptapeptide to specifically bind to targets before release, exponentiating delivery and effectiveness to an accuracy level previously impossible. No technology today delivers the visible filling activity of this truly complex system to support Hyaluronic Acid. Bio-Yeast HA Pre-Cursor (also found in NIOD MMHC) Contains oligomers of acetylated glucuronic acid derived from biofermentation acting as HA precursors. Methyl-Glucoside-6-Phosphate (MG6P) Perhaps one of the most advanced peptide complex technologies of today, this active improves the looks of firmness, density and elasticity in 11 days or less. Enzyme-Reacted Glucosamine Amide HA Pre-Cursor (also found in NIOD MMHC) Highly advanced compound is derived by enzymatic phosphorylation of N-acetyl-glucosamine through a green chemistry process acting as a secondary precursor of HA. Full-Spectrum Fractions of Nature-Identical Hyaluronic Acid Not to be mistaken for any form of hyaluronic acid—low- or high- molecular weight—these two forms of actual fractions of hyaluronic acid—not salts of hyaluronic acid used in nearly every topical HA product for a different purpose—these two technologies offer both short- and long-term visible filling of the looks of wrinkles while improving the look of elasticity. Darutoside Complex A plant-technology bio-derivative offers improvement in the looks of both upper- and lower-eyelid elasticity while reducing the appearance of folds in the upper eyelids specifically—an area previously not targeted by topical technologies.