About-Face

Fractal Glitter Eye Paint

$21.00 $12.60

Buy Now Review It

At About-Face

ABOUT: STROBE THIS IS: A shimmer-loaded, smooth mousse eyeshadow that doesn’t crease, crack, transfer or fallout. KEY FEATURES: Intense color payoff with pearlescent-finish Long-wearing, waterproof, smudge-proof Super-fine glitter—never chunky, gritty or sandy Multidimensional formula shifts color in the light Infused with soothing marula oil Full-sized product in durable packaging perfect for travel and seamlessly slipping into any pocket or bag Formulated with natural mica pearls Doe foot applicator Vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens or synthetic fragrances