Fracap Eve Sandals

$280.00

Vegetable tanned leather upper with a rubber stitched through sole. Straps across the front of the foot and around the ankle. Based in a small town in Puglia, Fracap is a family-run business that has passed skills down through generations. Each pair of sandals are moulded, stitched and finished by hand using the same original process. Details Wipe clean. 100% vegetable tanned leather upper, 100% rubber sole. Made in Italy. Heel height 3cm.